Portland's fashionable order-at-the-counter-then-bus-your-own-table system was the rule here until recently, when they eliminated the latter half of this ubiquitous annoyance. The space is attractive and the furnishings, including several large booths, are comfortable. The layout of a semi-enclosed prep kitchen and bar area—both rarely in use during my several visits—at either end of the dining room, was an odd design choice that detracts somewhat from the vibe.

Perhaps it's the lack of a solid clientele so far, but the staff has seemed downbeat when I've been in. The absence of positive energy won't help bring fickle Portlanders through the door. When I've engaged servers, cooks and the boss, former Navarre chef Adam Warren, they couldn't be friendlier.