Green River lime soda comes out of the fountain, and the egg cream ($2) comes in chocolate and vanilla.I haven't had an egg cream before, but that's OK, neither has the girl who's making me one. The shop's soupy vanilla version is a bit like an eggy Vanilla Julius—despite the fact that an egg cream (in the oldest joke in New York City) contains neither egg nor cream but rather soda, milk and syrup. The blackberry milkshake ($3.50, add 50 cents for malt) is milkier than it is thick—you can suck it up fast enough to get an ice-cream headache—but it's flavorful, and not overly sweet.