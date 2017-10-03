But in its strange hotel lobby of a space, Dil Se is also very far from a perfect restaurant. A Chennai-style curry usually known for fire arrived without much heat even though we'd asked for "Indian-level spice." A gutti vankaya curry with roasted whole eggplants—a mild peanut and coconut specialty from India's southeast coast—also fell flat. And the meat dosas didn't attain the heights of the masala ones, slipping kibbled keema or sparse tikka chicken out the back edge of their folds. And though Puthuparambil is a warm and amiable host if you're lucky enough to have her at your table, service on a recent lunchtime visit slipped from awkward to actually maddening: a tragicomedy of long waits, dropped and swapped orders, missing plates and necessary silverware that inexplicably disappeared and was not replaced.