Downtown is getting a new 3,000-square-foot dim sum and Taiwanese dumpling restaurant by next month, says owner Yet Wang Eng, who comes from near Hong Kong.
The restaurant will open inside the food court of upscale shopping mall Pioneer Place on Southwest 5th Avenue, as part of a re-imagining of the shopping mall food court.
Yong Kang will be the first new clattering-cart dim sum spot to open in downtown or Old Town for decades. With Fong Chong closed, the heart of Portland dim sum has moved inexorably east to Southeast 82nd Avenue, with spots like HK Cafe and Pure Spice.
Yong Kang Street Noodle and Dumpling House is a franchise of a Las Vegas-founded dim sum spot with locations in the New York area, conceived by food court management company HIG Management. The Oregonian was first to note their signage in the mall.
Yong Kang will be owned locally by Eng and two other partners, however, and he says he'll be including some items not on the menu at other locations.
The menu in Las Vegas offers a 20-deep variety of dim sum items like old-school har gow, char siu and shiu mai, in addition to Taiwanese-style noodle and dumpling soup, dandan noodles, lobster rice and forays into other Asian cuisines including takes on pho and ramen.
Eng says that unlike other locations, he'll serve a list of familiar Chinese-American favorites he's cooked elsewhere, including Kung Pao chicken and broccoli beef.
He hopes that Yang King will be open this January, but has not yet set an opening date.
By spring, the new options at the food court will also include Bad Hombres, a Latino-owned spot with hand-made corn tortillas, Sonoran hot dogs and giant carne asada burritos.
