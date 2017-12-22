Built to Grill (2009-2013)

Eight dollars is rarely the ticket to any kind of ecstasy, but at Built to Grill—if you showed up before they sold out, which they always did—you could eat more than your fill of lovely penne alla vodka, a beautifully balanced clams and linguine, or especially heart-rending gnocchi that could teach feelings to a sociopath. In a city that struggles with pasta, this cart served an explosion of flavor in each box, at prices that meant you could always return. But after tiring of cart life, the owners moved briefly onto the patio at Star Theater before closing entirely. Chef Brooke Howes last surfaced at short-lived Black Dog on Division, which opened and closed this year in the former Sunshine Tavern location. MATTHEW KORFHAGE.