1. Tapalaya
8525 NE Fremont St., 503-572-8595, tapalaya.com. $$.
All week till Mardi Gras, Tapalaya is serving King Cake beignets and cajun and Creole classics, with silly hats and beads for every customer.
2. Afuri
50 SW 3rd Ave., 971-288-5510, afuriramenanddumpling.com. $$.
The poke tacos at the westside Afuri are a flavor bomb of umami, citrus and spice—a Latin-Asian carnival alongside lovely shrimp ramen and whitefish shinjo-age dumplings that are like fish bonbons wrapped in a pinwheel of fried noodle.
3. Pot and Spicy
8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.
Pot and Spicy is making deep-fried skewers, jja jiang mian noodles, spicy Szechuan classics and hot pots both dry and brothy in Portland's best Asian food strip mall.
4. Trap Kitchen
8523 SE Stark St., trapkitchen.com. $-$$.
The most famous pop-up soul kitchen in LA has slung food to Kobe Bryant and Kendrick Lamar—but the first permanent location is this Portland cart, serving pineapple bowls loaded with meat.
5. Stoopid Burger
2329 NE Glisan St., 503-477-5779, pdxstoopidburger.com. $.
When Stoopid Burger went brick and mortar, it also went big: The burgers here will leave you dazed, meat-drunk and dumbfounded. Not just stupid, but Stoopid.
