1. Tapalaya

8525 NE Fremont St., 503-572-8595, tapalaya.com. $$.

(Christopher Onstott)
All week till Mardi Gras, Tapalaya is serving King Cake beignets and cajun and Creole classics, with silly hats and beads for every customer.

2. Afuri

50 SW 3rd Ave., 971-288-5510, afuriramenanddumpling.com. $$.

Afuri (Thomas Teal)
The poke tacos at the westside Afuri are a flavor bomb of umami, citrus and spice—a Latin-Asian carnival alongside lovely shrimp ramen and whitefish shinjo-age dumplings that are like fish bonbons wrapped in a pinwheel of fried noodle.

3. Pot and Spicy

8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.

Pot and Spicy is making deep-fried skewers, jja jiang mian noodles, spicy Szechuan classics and hot pots both dry and brothy in Portland's best Asian food strip mall.

4. Trap Kitchen

8523 SE Stark St., trapkitchen.com. $-$$.

(Christine Dong)
The most famous pop-up soul kitchen in LA has slung food to Kobe Bryant and Kendrick Lamar—but the first permanent location is this Portland cart, serving pineapple bowls loaded with meat.

5. Stoopid Burger

2329 NE Glisan St., 503-477-5779, pdxstoopidburger.com. $.

(CJ Monserrat)
When Stoopid Burger went brick and mortar, it also went big: The burgers here will leave you dazed, meat-drunk and dumbfounded. Not just stupid, but Stoopid.