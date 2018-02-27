1. Nimblefish
1524 SE 20th Ave., 503-719-4064, nimblefishpdx.com. $$$.
The former Fukami chef's new Belmont sushi spot is a corker—with some of the best Edo-style fish and rice you can expect in Portland—plus the city's best tamago egg sushi.
2. Bhuna
Mondays at Culmination, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, facebook.com/bhunarestaurant. $$.
At Culmination Brewing every Monday, chef Deepak Kaul serves Kashmiri dishes you won't find anywhere in town—including a wonderful Christmas-spiced lamb and truly splendid greens and kohlrabi.
3. Kee's Loaded Kitchen
4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-516-2078, facebook.com/KeesLoadedKitchen. $.
How did we sleep on this cart for so long? Loaded is the real thing—pure homestyle soul, from wings to ribs to banana custard to amazing baked beans. Check the menu on Facebook Thursday to Sunday, then get there early before it sells out.
4. Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th Ave., 503-232-5255, bamboosushi.com. $$-$$$.
All of March, the Southeast Bamboo Sushi is bringing brunch back, with kimchi fried-chicken waffles, smoked trout and a bloody mary with togarashi spice and an octopus-tentacle garnish.
5. Pot N Spicy
8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.
Pot N Spicy is making deep-fried skewers, jja jiang mian noodles, spicy Szechuan classics and hot pots both dry and brothy in Portland's best Asian food strip mall.
