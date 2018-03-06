1. Aviary
1733 NE Alberta St., 503-287-2400, aviarypdx.com.
Every March, Aviary pulls out the stops for the $33, three-course meal fest of Portland Dining Month. This year, Aviary's options include oxtail canneloni with XO sauce and hoisin-glazed short rib.
2. Woodsman Tavern
4537 SE Division St., 971-373-8264, woodsmantavern.com.
While it lasts, catch former Imperial chef Doug Adams at the top of his game at Woodsman with some Mexican Coke- and Rainier-braised pork shoulder.
3. Jacqueline
2039 SE Clinton St., 503-327-8637, jacquelinepdx.com.
Jacqueline has evolved into the best everyday seafood house in town—and if it's playing with beer-soaked clams and mussels and a Nueske's bacon, you're golden.
4. Departure
525 SW Morrison St., 503-802-5370, departureportland.com.
Vegan? This is your huckleberry (or sunchoke and cashew). Chef Gregory Gourdet assembled a mix-and-match $33 menu of nine meaty or meatless apps, entrees and seriously excellent desserts.
5. Davenport
2215 E Burnside St., 503-236-8747, davenportpdx.com.
Two words: surf and turf. The entrees on offer are grilled steak and seared scallops, each with inventive sides—and chef Kevin Gibson knows how to make even the simplest ingredients sing.
