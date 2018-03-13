1. Chin's Kitchen
4132 NE Broadway, 503-281-1203, chinschinesekitchen.com. $-$$.
Chin's added new dishes at the lunar new year, including a mind-shatteringly good pork-stuffed sweet-and-sour eggplant.
2. Kee's Loaded Kitchen
4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-516-2078, facebook.com/KeesLoadedKitchen. $.
Loaded is pure homestyle soul, from wings to ribs to banana custard. Check the menu on Facebook on Thursday to Sunday, then get there before it sells out.
3. Nimblefish
1524 SE 20th Ave., 503-719-4064, nimblefishpdx.com. $$$.
The former Fukami chef's new Hawthorne sushi spot is a corker—with some of the best Edo-style fish and rice you can expect in Portland.
4. Bhuna
Mondays at Culmination, 2117 NE Oregon St., 971-254-9114, facebook.com/bhunarestaurant. $$.
At Culmination Brewing every Monday, chef Deepak Kaul serves Kashmiri dishes you won't find anywhere else in town—including truly splendid greens and kohlrabi.
5. Bamboo Sushi
310 SE 28th Ave., 503-232-5255, bamboosushi.com. $$-$$$.
All of March, the Southeast Bamboo Sushi brings brunch, with kimchi fried-chicken waffles, smoked trout and a bloody mary with octopus-tentacle garnish.
