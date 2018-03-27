1. Tails and Trotters
525 NE 24th Ave., 503-477-8682, tailsandtrotters.com. $-$$.
Tails and Trotters rose from the ashes of a business-closing fire—serving the city's best ham in both sandwiches and savory daily soups.
2. Poison's Rainbow
344 NE 28th Ave., 503-946-8080, poisonsrainbow.com. $.
The Ranch Pizza served at Isaac Brock's bar is thick, luscious, sweet-sauced, savory and way cheaper than you'd expect. Get the "#4."
3. Mathilde's Kitchen
7238 SE Foster Road, 503-957-6184. $.
Mathilde Aurelien-Wilson serves Haitian food the way her mother used to make it, including divine oxtail stew.
4. Red Sauce
4935 NE 42nd Ave., 503-288-4899, redsaucepizza.com. $-$$.
The $14 calzones at Red Sauce are satisfyingly enormous—with great red sauce and four kinds of cheese.
5. Pot N Spicy
8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.
Pot N Spicy offers more skewers than you've ever seen. Get your quail egg, calamari or seaweed skewer deep-fried in potato starch.
