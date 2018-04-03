Our heads are still spinning from how much fun our pop-up was last night (the piña coladas might have something to do with that). Huge thank you to everyone who made it out! You are our first guests, and that will forever mean so much to us. Special thank you to @taquerianueve for being such an amazing host. Also a thank you to @pdxice, @ovenandshaker, and the Commissary, for getting us the goods we needed to make it happen. And of course, thank you to our staff for working so hard! 📷 @clararidabock 🌴🍍🍹🍴

A post shared by Palomar (@palomarpdx) on Jan 23, 2018 at 3:18pm PST