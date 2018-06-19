1. Accanto
2838 SE Belmont St., 503-235-4900, accantopdx.com.
The marriage of Taylor Railworks chef Erik Van Kley and neighborhood Italian joint Accanto is a boon to both parties. Van Kley's creativity with global cuisine has elevated the restaurant to a higher plane—even more traditional dishes have taken on a bolder, braver attitude.
2. Happy Bibimbap House 2
4204 NE Halsey St., 971-271-7065, happybibimbaphouse.com.
A Salem favorite, the new Portland Korean spot doesn't have any flashy pan-Asian fusion nonsense—just traditional Korean and Seoul-Chinatown-style grub with a little sushi on the side.
3. Pizza Jerk 2
621 SE Morrison St., pizzajerkpdx.com.
The second location of the irreverent Cully pizza joint has finally opened in the space once home to the original Bunk, slinging sandwiches, slices and full pies both traditional and far out.
4. Canard
734 E Burnside St., 971-279-2356, canardpdx.com.
Star chef Gabriel Rucker's third, more casual restaurant is inspired equally by Americana junk food and French fine dining.
5. Matt's BBQ
4233 N Mississippi Ave., 503-504-0870.
Matt's BBQ has the best smoked brisket and ribs in Portland. And somehow, the exalted barbecue cart just got even better: The cart's recent relocation to the Prost pod means you can now drink a beer while you wait.
Comments