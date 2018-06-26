One of my favorite food trucks is run by a Mexican man who works 12 hour days, sometimes earning as little as $50 per day. And then he has to pay $30 for his propane. But as long as he can pay his rent, he explains, and his kids can continue to get an American education, it's worth it to him. It should be no surprise with people like him as their role models, children of immigrants are better educated and more successful than other Americans, according to census data. And it should be no surprise that in surveys, children of immigrants show a greater regard for hard work and faith in the American Dream.