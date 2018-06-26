The dumplings and pot stickers were both serviceable, but because I consider them requisite items for most Chinese feasts, I appreciated seeing them on the menu. Stuffed by hand, they offer slight variations on pork fillings. Just slightly over-boiled, the dumpling wrappers gave way in places but didn't spill their contents. The pot stickers had crisp bottoms but remained chewy, the pork a little tough, whether due to a lack of fat or overworking. It was a tossup which was better.