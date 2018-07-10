One might consider counter service a potential stumbling block if Either/Or gets packed during brunch service or weekend nights, when the DJ booth is churning out vintage soul and funk music. But such an ambitious hybrid of drinking and dining wasn't likely to achieve greatness without a few hiccups along the way. Itinerant brunchers spurned by the wait at Tasty n Sons are likely to be perplexed at first, but the business's presumed target market—casual consumers content to dig in for a few hours while noshing on small plates, gulping down coffee and ending their stay with a cocktail or two—will appreciate not having to turn down offers for a top-off of their mug every 10 minutes from servers who've run out of side work to attend to.