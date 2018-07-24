But the bread actually stole the show. The bread bowl slowly softened as it absorbed the gazpacho. Its hollowed out core was served alongside a cloud of salted butter, and the wood smoke had added meatiness, as though the bread had been prepared with lard. Bizarrely, the hand-churned butter from Washington's Jacobs Creamery sometimes added an essence of Cheetos, something I hope to have explained to me in the near future by some culinary scientist—because, really, finding a way to get Cheetos flavor with locally milled whole wheat flour impresses me more than landing on the Moon.