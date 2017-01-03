Former Aviary co-owner Jasper Shen has two high-profile projects in the works for early 2017.
In January, he will open his long-promised XLB in the former Lardo space on North Williams Avenue, devoted to the xiao long bao Shanghai soup dumpling that's become a nationwide obsession.
He's also been tapped as project manager of the Portland outpost of Can Font, the Michelin-recognized Catalan restaurant in Barcelona, planned for Northwest 10th Avenue and Northrup Street, under chef Joseph Vidal.
Among street food in early 2017, expect a cocktail-happy, brick-and-mortar version of Yucatecan torta spot Güero in the former Tabla space on Northeast 28th Avenue and a Beijing-style dumpling and meat pie eatery called Danwei Canting from former Clarklewis chef Kyo Koo on Southeast Stark Street.
The owners of Fish Sauce will open a Vietnamese street food and drinking snack spot called Short Round later this winter on Southeast Hawthorne, and Tiffin Asha will throw its South Indian dosas and street snacks on Northeast Kilingsworth.
Downtown, the 3,000-square-foot Portland Food Hall is slated to drop in early 2017. Located five blocks south of Pine Street Market on Southwest 2nd Avenue, the hall will have a bar and seven food vendors, including ramen from the people behind Hapa PDX, and a Lebanese spot from Andre Karam of Zaatar.
Comments