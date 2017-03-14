As reported by Willamette Week in February, owner Nick Zukin will be closing his original Division Street location of guisado-happy Mexican shop Mi Mero Mole this month.
But on that day—Sunday, March 26—it turns out Mi Mero Mole will be going out with a bang, not a whimper.
From noon to 9 pm, Zukin says, he'll offer prizes to every customer to walk in the door, ascending from free tacos to 100-level Blazer tickets. He'll also offer a free taco every day for a year at the Chinatown Mi Mero Mole, along with T-shirts, taco books and music.
The all-day closing fiesta will also include all-you-can-eat tacos, $2.50 draft beers, $1 sodas, $1 tacos during the final hour from 8-9 pm, and also a very dangerous thing: $5 shots of any tequila or mezcal on MMM's expansive list… no matter how expensive. Day drinks, I hear you calling.
In other MMM news, the downtown shop will now offer breakfast starting at 8 am weekdays—available also for delivery—with $3 breakfast tacos and $6 breakfast burritos. But more importantly, it looks like they'll offer chilaquiles—a much-too-rare Mexican breakfast dish in these parts.
Disclosure: Zukin occasionally writes about food for WW. Most recently, he tasted over 40 bistro burgers in a citywide Burger Madness bracketed tournament devoted to discovering the best burger in the city in a series of head-to-head match-ups—now descending to the Elite Eight burgers in the city.
Here are his top two bistro burgers—after a vicious culling in which he cruelly launched the WW food editors' top two bistro-burger picks out of the running before they even hit the Sweet Sixteen.
We'll get him back, most likely, by drinking his most expensive mezcal for $5.
Go: Mi Mero Mole Division's closing fiesta is Sunday, March 26, at Mi Mero Mole, 5026 SE Division St., mmmtacospdx.com. Noon-9 pm.
Comments