First started in 2014 by Bertha Pearl after she was inspired by the Bay Area's Black Restaurant Day, the annual event has now grown to a full week of celebration. This year's Support Black-Owned Restaurants Week kicks off today, and in honor of the eclipse, many restaurants will be offering deals. The week will end with a party at chef/owner William Travis' Dub's St. Johns on Friday, August 25 from 6-10. Travis has been a major part of the effort to expand this year's iteration.