This week, August 21-25, marks the third annual Support Black-Owned Restaurants Week, which encourages people to support black restaurant owners and local business.
First started in 2014 by Bertha Pearl after she was inspired by the Bay Area's Black Restaurant Day, the annual event has now grown to a full week of celebration. This year's Support Black-Owned Restaurants Week kicks off today, and in honor of the eclipse, many restaurants will be offering deals. The week will end with a party at chef/owner William Travis' Dub's St. Johns on Friday, August 25 from 6-10. Travis has been a major part of the effort to expand this year's iteration.
There are similar events in Seattle and New York City.
Here is the full list of restaurants listed by Support Black-Owned Restaurants at iloveblackfood.com.
A Heavenly Taste Cafe
Dine-in restaurant featuring soul food.
4200 NE Mlk Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(971) 200-7227
Abbey Creek Winery
Vineyard/winery.
31235 NW North Ave, North Plains, OR, 97133
503-389-0619
Awash Ethiopian Market
Ethiopian market and convenience store. Fresh injera!
2322 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 281-0844
Aberus Restaurant
Delicious Ethiopian dine-in eatery in an unassuming strip mall.
438 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 284-6434
Amalfi's Restaurant
Italian-style fine dining and market.
4703 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 284-6747
Amir's Motherland Dish
Prepare to be transported to Somalia and come hungry. East African casual dining.
7100 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(971) 202-7120
Bete-Lukas
Ethiopian dining at its finest.
2504 Southeast 50th Avenue #D, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 477-8778
Cannon's Rib Express
BBQ cart. Covered seating available. Don't be put off by the location next to New Seasons, this is the real deal.
5410 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 288-3836
Caribbean Spice
Market and convenience store specializing in Caribbean food staples.
4516 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 493-2737
Cason's Fine Meats
This family-run butcher shop uses ethically sourced meats and smokes and cures in-house meats as well. Get some ribs to go if they don't run out!
8238 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 285-4533
Chez Dodo
This Mauritian Island food cart downtown has a cult following and it just expanded with a 2nd cart in the PDX Airport.
Downtown: 427 SW Stark Street, Portland OR 97204 | Airport: Concourse C, next to Blue Star Donuts).
(503) 270-9258
Daddy D's Southern Style Southern BBQ
Southern style bbq and catering in the 'Couv.
7204 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98662
(360) 892-4418
Deadstock Coffee
Don't-miss coffeehouse, gallery and boutique in Old Town. Coffee and kicks from a former Nike designer.
408 NW Couch St, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 220-8727
Delicious Texas Pit BBQ & Catering
Texas style open pit bbq food stand in Beaverton. Check out their featured sausage.
3975 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97221
(844) 227-4881
Dub's St. Johns
Soul food, sandwiches, chicken & waffles, and bbq so good it might just make you cry a little. Dine-in seating shares space at the Ranger Tavern. Catering, delivery also available.
9520 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 998-8230
Emame's Ethiopian Cuisine
Ethiopian food cart in the popular Alder St. cart pod. Online ordering available.
SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 317-6294
Enat Kitchen Restaurant
Ethiopian restaurant with warm ambiance and service. Buffet lunch also available.
300 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 285-4861
E'Njoni Cafe
This dine-in Ethiopian restaurant is a favorite go-to for date night. Buffet lunch also available.
910 N. Killingsworth St. Portland, OR
503-286-1401
Essential Juices and Smoothies
Creative smoothies, juices and hot drinks.
1122 SE Tacoma St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 776-8817
Fat Cupcake
2 locations! This sweet and savory bakery also caters and does weddings.
SE Portland: 6110 SE 72nd Ave, Portland, OR 97206 | (503) 775-0731
Oregon City: 19273 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR 97045 | (503) 775-0731
Fish Fusion
Food stand with outdoor seating, specializing in seafood and fried baskets.
5800 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 321-5100
42nd Ave Fish and Chips
A new Fish and Chips dine-in restaurant in Cully. Take-out available.
5302 NE 42nd Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 477-5312
Fuel Cafe
Coffeehouse and brunch spot in the Alberta arts district.
1452 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 335-3835
G Station American Diner
Quick sandwiches, diner fare, coffee drinks, smoothies and fresh alternatives in the Greyhound Station.
550 NW 6th Ave (Inside the Greyhound Station), Portland, OR 97209
(503) 224-0776
Gojo Ethiopian Restaurant
Spacious Ethiopian dining in the Alberta arts district
915 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 545-5093
Goldie's Texas Style BBQ
Dine-in Texas bbq in the 'Couv.
15640 NE Fourth Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98682
(360) 253-2836
Hashi Halal Market
Featuring halal meats and products from West, East and North Africa.
106 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(971) 255-1169
Ice Mama
This name! Ice Mama serves up refreshing shaved ice and ice cream.
625 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 358-1223
Jamaica House
This Jamaican restaurant is a welcome new addition to St. Johns, in a cozy converted house (formerly the Baowery).
8307 N Ivanhoe St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 462-9710
Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine
Yes! You have arrived and been transported to Jamaica from the less tropical clime of North Portland. This popular cart has now expanded to a dine-in restaurant.
441 N Killingsworth St,
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 289-1423
Kaiya's Kitchen
Down home soul food cart in Boise-Eliot.
3441 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 479-8533
Kee's Loaded Kitchen
This soul food cart is well-loved by other soul food restauranteurs, so… (Also caters.)
4709 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 516-2078
Mama Pauline's African Market
Afro-Caribbean Market
4606 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 281-6264
Mama San Soul Shack
This casual St. Johns eatery features soul-Asian fusion food and very tasty libations, including boozy slushies and 3 shades of "drank."
8037 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203
(503) 719-4288
Mama's Kitchen
Southern comfort dining in Vancouver.
611 Main St, Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 597-3260
Mathilde's Kitchen Haitian Cuisine – formerly called Jouk Li Jou
This Haitian food cart at the Portland Mercado is the only Haitian eatery in Portland and they bring the heat! Most dishes come naturally gluten-free. Bonus: they have fundraisers for relief efforts for Haiti.
7238 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 489-3870
McDonald's
Hey: if you're going to go to McDonald's, go to a black-owned franchise:
5613 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266 | (503) 777-9007 [closed for remodeling 8/21-8/27]
8151 SE Lamphier St, Milwaukie, OR 97222 | (503) 774-2960
Merkato Ethiopian Music & Food Store
This small market sells Ethiopian cooking staples and also has a music section.
2605 NE M L King Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 331-9283
Meskel Market
Ethiopian Market and convenience store near PCC. Lentil sambusas! (Like samosas.)
839 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 283-8732
Nana's Ice Cream Scoop Shop
Ice cream and treats! Located in the alley behind U.S. Bank.
5524 NE Garfield Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 283-6312
NE Creperie
A delicious crepe food cart over in Boise-Eliot.
3441 N Vancouver Ave, Portland 97201
(503) 793-7837
Nelly's Deli
It's hard to beat this Facebook review: "Stop what you are doing if you want to improve your life and get the fuck down to Nelly's Deli for the best New Orleans style soul food in Portland. This is THE spot hands down."
13715 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97236
(971) 271-2363
Olive Or Twist
Martini bar in the Pearl with a tasty menu to boot.
925 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 546-2900
Oregon Public House
Portland's only nonprofit pub, the OPH donates 100% of profits to local nonprofit organizations. Solid pub fare. They also feature live music and host banquets. Let your dollar do more!
700 NE Dekum St. Portland, OR 97211
(503) 828-0884
Po'Shettes Café
This one-of-a-kind cafe in Arbor Lodge has a great patio and offers smoothies, baked goods and coffee during the week, fish fry on Fridays and bbq on Saturday (pm).
7015 N Greeley, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 954-1095
Po'Shines Cafe De La Soul
The soul of Kenton. Delicious and healthful soul food with a breakfast menu to boot.
8139 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 978-9000
Po'Shines Catering & Culinary Clinic
Po'Shines' brand new commercial kitchen for catering and cooking classes.
501 NE Alberta, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 258-1373
Queen of Sheba Restaurant
Ethiopian dining and an institution since the '90s. Come hungry!
2413 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 287-6302
Rahel's Ethiopian Food
One of Portland's few Ethiopian carts, located in Hazelwood.
465 SE 102nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216
(503) 896-7204
Reo's Ribs
Temporarily closed. Reo's suffered a dead-of-night fire this past May. Help them get back up and running!
4211-4225 NE Sandy Blvd,
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 310-3600
Right Bayou Cajun Cuisine
This Cajun/southern food stand moves around. Check with them for their latest.
(503) 890-1571
Safari Restaurant
Epic Somali dining, with an emphasis on meats.
7815 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 775-2998
Santé Bar
LGBTQ-owned. Come for a drink in the Pearl and check their calendar for live music.
411 NW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(971) 404-8216
Sengatera Ethiopian Restaurant
This Ethiopian restaurant also has a DJ on Friday nights and live music Sat. nights.
3833 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(971) 222-4324
Solae's Lounge
Possibly Portland's last remaining jazz bar. American food menu, live music in the Alberta arts district.
1801 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 206-8338
Spice of Africa
Catering and Cooking Classes specializing in Kenyan and Ethiopian cooking.
SE Foster St, Portland, OR 97214
503-619-5541
Steakadelphia
This brick dine-in restaurant is known as THE place to get a Philly steak sandwich. Burgers and sandwiches.
5835 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206
(503) 788-7141
Stoopid Burger
This burger cart has a cult following.
3441 N Vancouver Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(971) 801-4180
Sweet Jam
Southern breakfast restaurant with live music. They also offer happy hour and southern dinners on weekends; check for hours.
8775 SW Canyon Ln, Portland, OR 97225
(503) 477-5879
Sweet Street Barbeque
Addictively delicious bbq. Food cart in Alberta arts district.
1505 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 995-6150
The Spicy Spoon
Food cart with outdoor seating featuring both Mexican food and American Barbecue. Just relocated to the Mississippi neighborhood in Boise-Eliot.
3540 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227
(503) 477-7715
Ulicious Smokehouse & BBQ
Classic bbq food cart in the Piedmont Cart Pod.
625 NE Killingsworth, Portland OR 97211
(503) 477-7715
Viking Soul Food
Scandinavian-soul fusion food cart, featuring lefse wraps.
4255 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97215
(971) 506-5579
Warsame African Food Market
African market specializing in E. African food items and housewares.
7535 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97213
(503) 408-5877
Wing and a Prayer
Soul/Southern comfort food cart.
4549 NE 60th Ave, Portland, OR 97218
(503) 860-0021
Yaad Style Jamaican Cuisine
A relatively new Jamaican casual dine-in eatery.
3532 NE Martin Luther King Jr
Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 432-8066
