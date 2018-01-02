Times have changed, and the Original Taco House became a source of family-style nostalgia more than discovery, known for its long history in Portland and for cheery paintings of babies in sombreros entertained by ducks and puppies. We last visited the restaurant in a piece on old-school Portland spots often overlooked, noting its call to "childhood nostalgia for bubbling cheese, large drinks and ersatz Third World decor." As Waddle writes in a closing message posted on the restaurants, they served their taco bowls and chimichangas to four generations of Portlanders, along with kitschified treats like fried ice cream.