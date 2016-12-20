For the past eight months, Spike's has served up grass-fed dogs from Pendleton's Hill Meat Company topped with grilled onions, alongside a 50-deep condiment bar, where you can top your hot dog with everything from Chicago neon-green relish and bacon bits to eight kinds of mustard or even Jif peanut butter. Skip the tater tots ($2.50), which are baked instead of deep-fried, and stick with the dogs. Each variety costs $6.50, with four vegetarian dog options that include apple sage and Tofurky Polish, and is served on a mild sourdough bun from local bakery Jensen's Bread. But really, you're paying for full use of that gigantic condiment bar.