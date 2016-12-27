Now: Chesa is like a restaurant in photo negative. The paella on our most recent visit—we went for the cheapest meat option, a $20 Mar i Montaña with shrimp and oxtail—attained exquisite caramelization on the top, bottom and sides with no burn except above the rice, with a beautiful balance of salt and fat amid the warm flavors of sofrito. It was perfect. But that $11 gin and tonic, since the departure of Gurdian (now at Interurban), should no longer cost $11: It offered upfront acidity without the previous tonic's brightness and depth. The vermouth menu has also suffered, as has the seasonal preparando.