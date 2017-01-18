At VQ, the Cheers-like bonhomie at the bar was a draw for regulars, as was a longtime staff that really did know your name. For the hungry, the attraction was a reliable—if not mind-blowing—meal crafted from a wide-ranging menu engineered by chef Cuggino. She now helms the Q kitchen, marking more than two decades combined serving many of the same ingredient-driven dishes. This is not meant to damn with faint praise. Instead, it's simply a caution that Q may not garner any Beard nominations or praise from Instagramming trendbaggers. It's also fair to warn that budget-driven diners may shy away from sandwiches and salads that tend toward the midteens, and dinner entrees that average above $25.