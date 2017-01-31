But monuments weigh heavy on empires, and the seas are fickle. In four months and three visits since it's been open, the 'Waters has been a little bit choppy. The restaurant is home to one of my favorite plates of food I've had in months. But it has also been home to missteps bizarre for chefs and restaurants of this caliber—like a hemisphere of beautiful but near-brineless oysters in which multiple $3.50 shells were so sloppily shucked they contained pieces of shell the diameter of a dime.