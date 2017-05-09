Traditionally, barbacoa is pit-roasted meat, whole animals wrapped in agave leaves and buried in the ground and cooked over a pot of veggies in which the drippings make a delicious broth called consomé. Pancita, the stomach of the animal stuffed with a mixture of other innards, herbs, spices, and chili sauce, is roasted alongside. Lamb or mutton is the most common meat used for barbacoa in Mexico, but beef is the most popular here in Oregon. Goat is occasionally used, but generally saved for barbacoa's soupy cousin from Jalisco, birria (look for a survey next week).