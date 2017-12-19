The reason to go see Gyo is the hand-cut noodles and dumplings. Best of all are the dumplings, jiao zi, on the menu, which is entirely in English. Perhaps this is because there are only about 25,000 Mongolian immigrants anywhere in this country, most of whom reside in Denver. Those dumplings are meat-heavy pockets of thin, slippery dough served by the dozen ($9). There are pork and cabbage, beef and carrot and veggie versions available, all of which are hearty and warming on cool winter nights.