Dorcak's food is nothing if not intentional. His plates tend to be minimalistic, with lots of fermentation and a light Japanese inflection. Dorcak spends his days researching edibles, foraging materials for his private dining events and stockpiling the components of his portable kitchen. Much like Ryan Roadhouse of Nodoguro, he's heavily influenced by Japanese omakase, where the chef composes a meal from top to bottom, and the diners sit down and go for a ride.