Those poke tacos (two for $8) are like the technicolor dream of the San Gabriel Valley—a Latin-Asian mashup that also manages to be as intuitive as ceviche on a cracker. The homestyle crisp taco shell is filled to overflowing with citric albacore, smothered in avocado sauce and lanced through with ginger and spice. Each bite is a tender fish bomb bursting with impossible flavor. The shinjo-age dumplings are equally showy, looking like tentacled sea urchins made of fried noodles. But at their core is a delectable bonbon made of shrimp and whitefish, topped with sweet-hot chili sauce.