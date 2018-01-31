Those among us wanting to keep their burger purchase under the $10 threshold should get the "Almost There" ($9), in which the ostentatious house style at Stoopid is stripped down to the bolts. Cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Stoopid Sauce, super fresh—bigger than a fast food burger, not quite as big as a pub burger, spiritually somewhere close to what you'd find at a good cookout—it comes out looking like the burger emoji, and lacks for nothing. If you have a picky friend or someone who doesn't want all that other shit on their sandwich, get this.