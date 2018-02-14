McMillan's Italian beef ($12) is now my favorite version in town. Her jus—pronounced "juice," in open defiance of the French—is deep, rich, ad fresh daily and well-seasoned, a balance difficult to achieve and especially to maintain. The beef, roasted and sliced in-house, is tender and just a bit on the fatty side. And the hoagie buns have the right amount of rubber in them to stand up to the jus without dissolving into fluff: McMillan worked with a baker at Philippe's Bread and Lardo to get just the right texture, rolling through countless attempts to get just the right elasticity.