Everything that can be eaten on a stick can be eaten on a stick at Pot N Spicy. Near the back of the restaurant is a wall of tubs, and each tub contains a porcupine of bamboo sticks. There are chicken wings and gizzard and thigh, beef both meatballed and marinated, clam and octopus and squid and quail egg. For the vegetarian there are seaweed skewers and daikon skewers, skewers of taro and three kinds of mushroom. Somehow, napa cabbage is skewered.