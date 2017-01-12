I need to close this note with a farewell—and the biggest thank you of all. Nick Johnson, who has served as G!G's executive director these past five years and under whose direction giving has more than doubled, has taken a job with Mercy Corps. We can't thank him enough for the multitude of ways he's nurtured, coaxed and strategized WW's G!G into its current place in Portland. He will be a great asset to his new nonprofit.