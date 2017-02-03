Trolling the president: It's a Little Beirut tradition.
And our own Trail Blazers gave President Donald Trump a terrific zing, tweeting last night that "CJ McCollum is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more."
The tweet refers to McCollum's participation in NBA All-Star Weekend. But it's also a reference to a speech Trump gave at a Black History Month event on Wednesday, in which he referred to Frederick Douglass as "somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more," a comment that, to the degree it has any content at all, suggests that Donald Trump has no idea who Frederick Douglass is.
This isn't the first time McCollum and Trump have met on Twitter.
In November, he Tweeted in reference to Trump's defense that saying you can grab women "by the pussy" was just "locker-room talk."
"I haven't heard that one in any locker rooms," McCollum tweeted during the debate.
In his speech for Black History month, Trump also insulted inner cities and said this:
“Last month, we celebrated the life of Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., whose incredible example is unique in American history. You read all about Dr. Martin Luther King a week ago when somebody said I took the statue out of my office. It turned out that that was fake news. Fake news. The statue is cherished, it’s one of the favorite things in the—and we have some good ones. We have Lincoln, and we have Jefferson, and we have Dr. Martin Luther King. But they said the statue, the bust of Martin Luther King, was taken out of the office. And it was never even touched. So I think it was a disgrace, but that’s the way the press is. Very unfortunate.”
The speech has caused an uproar on the internet, including a #TrumpBlackHistory hashtag.
But nothing beats the zing from Frederick Douglass himself!
