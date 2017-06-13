At least, that's what sports talk radio blowhards and hating-ass Twitter pundits would have you believe. Almost immediately after the Warriors clinched the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Nike aired a suspiciously well-timed ad playing off all that chatter. Created by Portland's own little advertising-agency-next-door, Wieden + Kennedy, the spot features an array of said blowhards arranged in a Dr. Strangelove-style war room, spewing forth the various criticisms that have dogged Durant throughout his career ("too skinny," "not a real leader," "has a weird horizontal goatee"—OK I made up that last one), only to be silenced by the victory that literally just occurred. It's set to the Ol' Dirty Bastard classic "Shimmy Shimmy Ya," which makes anything roughly a grillion times more awesome.