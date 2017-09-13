Sorry everyone, but Colin Kaepernick is not in Portland.
An hour ago, someone who looks like Kaepernick—the quarterback who famously took a knee during the national anthem during an NFL game last September—was getting his hair cut at Terrell Brandon's Barbershop on Northeast Alberta, prompting a Tweet by John Lukrofka.
Terrell Brandon's Barbershop told WW that it wasn't Kaepernick.
"It's not him. It was a look-alike," says Roger Wells, who works at the shop.
If only the Seahawks had signed him.
