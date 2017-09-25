"I'm happy to see athletes taking a role in politics. I'm more happy that some guys are actually informed," Lillard told reporters. "I think it's sad that with all that's going on in the world, our president is concerned with football and basketball. I kind of think that's crazy, but with what you saw yesterday with guys locking arms and kneeling and not coming out for the national anthem—I think that's what it would take, that type of togetherness, to truly take a stand."