Look, we're all adult enough to realize that a bunch of millionaires kneeling during a song isn't enough to curb police brutality or influence prejudiced politicians to take a stance against racism or convict any of the officers who've walked away scott free after shooting an unarmed citizen. We've all seen enough bold gestures and brave acts fade away into forgotten oblivion to know that there's a strong chance not much will come from this, and it would be foolish to put our hopes for progress in the hands of the NFL. But, if anything, these protests may, at the very least, help someone out there feel a little less alone. And while that's not much, it's still something.