Antonio Harvey: It's absolutely not fair. You got a 15-man roster; two guys get in trouble, and the entire roster is marked forever. You look at any office space in America, and if you can keep your bad apples down to 20 or 30 percent, people say you're doing all right—especially when you don't know what those people are doing when they leave the office. Yes, there were some troublemakers. But even the guys who were getting in trouble at that time, they were young guys. They were 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds. And we all got into a little bit of trouble at 18, 19, 20. Unfortunately, those guys had a huge platform.