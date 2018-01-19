Lillard himself has not yet responded, though he did recently discuss his frustrations with not making the All-Star team the past two seasons, telling ESPN, "it feels like I always got to be the fall guy." (He's made the team twice, in 2014 and 2015, though the second time was as a replacement for the injured Blake Griffin.) He also specifically addressed Lonzo Ball—who's going to be fine, everyone, just fine!—finishing ahead of him, and acknowledged the role market size, along with the attention paid to certain members of his family by certain four-letter cable networks, played into that result.