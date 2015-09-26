How do I submit an event to the Willamette Week Calendar?
To add an event:
1. Go to http://www.wweek.com/calendar.
2. First, search the calendar to see if your event is already listed—many events will be added automatically if they are posted on Facebook or a venue web page. If it's not listed, click the blue "Add an Event" button.
3. Log in. If you don't have an account, you can sign up by entering your name, email and password on the right side.
4. Enter information about your event, including the location, times, description, and pictures. Events with pictures tend to get looked at more often. For "Event Type," choose from the pulldown menu.
5. It's possible that the location of your event is not yet in our system—if that's true, you can now add your own venue.
6. To edit your event after you've submitted it, go to your account (select the person icon next to the "Add Event" button). Select "Manage Events" from the drop-down menu.
Select your event. The editing window should expand on the right side of the screen, below a blue taskbar with icons. Click the pencil symbol to edit your event.
8. If your event takes place on multiple days or times, you may need to add multiple occurrences after submitting. To add dates, click the circular icon with two arrows on the taskbar to "set recurring dates." Select all dates that apply, then click the "Add Dates" button. Those occurrences will be added and will appear on your "Manage Events" screen.
If you're having any issues with events, please contact help@scenethink.com or Calendar Editor Pete Cottell at pcottell@wweek.com.
You may also e-mail your event information to the appropriate editor, as listed on our calendar page. If you're uncertain where to direct your event email, please email the Arts & Culture Editor at artseditor@wweek.com and your email will get where it needs to go.
We ask that you submit event info two weeks in advance of the event so we can plan coverage. Print space is limited and all event copy appearing in print is written by Willamette Week; online submissions for events that appear in print may be replaced on the calendar with reviews or previews written by our writers.
