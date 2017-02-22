By SCHLOMO RABINOWITZ
Portland is the place to pitch your startup.
Next month's TechfestNW is attracting an international roster of entrepreneurs pitching their companies to potential investors. (Disclosure: TFNW is produced by WW.) The 75 entrants include a Singaporean startup that makes indoor smart air monitors, a Hungary-based digital food journal, a battery innovation company from Hong Kong, and a Peruvian hospitality startup.
The competing companies come from seven countries. Here's where they honed their pitches.
TechfestNW is at the Portland Art Museum on March 23 and 24. For more information, go to TechfestNW.com.
Comments