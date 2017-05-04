Madorra, a Portland startup that works to cure vaginal dryness, won first place at the 2017 Oregon Entrepreneurs Network Angel Oregon Showcase, earning its creators a $200,000 investment.
In March, Madorra won TechfestNW's PitchFest, where the company was selected among 74 startups from around the globe who pitched before a panel of investors.
"It's really strong validation," founder Holly Rockweiler told WW after winning, "that women's health has been overlooked for a long time."
Madorra, whose office is in the Oregon Bioscience Incubator, uses ultrasound to ease vaginal dryness during menopause.
If you wanted to get advice on how to pitch your company or your idea, you could do a lot worse than watching this wonderful PitchFest presentation by Rockweiler:
