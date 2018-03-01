"The major systems in the United States are all broken, in that they are constructed with all the wrong incentives. Our food system, as shaped by federal policy, rewards large-scale, low-quality, often unhealthy commodities, which makes junk food artificially cheap and plentiful, and inhibits variety and biodiversity in agriculture. Our legal system, as relates to food, also protects the 'intellectual property' of huge corporations, from seeds to fertilizer, as if a company can literally own nature, and stifles innovation and inhibits biodiversity.