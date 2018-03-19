Possibly no corporate leader is more attuned to it than Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario, who will be speaking at TechfestNW on April 6. In just a few years, she's built on and expanded the legendary do-gooderism of company founder Yvon Chouinard, a man who famously ran a full page ad that said "Don't buy this Jacket," an unusual request from a company that sells apparel. But it is consistent with Patagonia's reputation as green, mission-driven and willing to take a stand.