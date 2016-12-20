Red Fang Roars Back Home at Wonder Ballroom

Following sets from sludge monstrosity Whores and stoner-droners Torche, the quartet ripped into recent fan favorites like "Blood Like Cream" and "Malverde" and continued weaving in and out with a clever mix of new tunes from its recent album, Only Ghosts, which Red Fang has been touring behind since October. Saturday night's show was the homecoming after a 26-show, coast-to-coast whirlwind in 30 days.