Nonetheless, there's a very welcome modern touch at Lantern: The service has been impeccable on two visits, with bartenders very willing to guide guests in food pairings among the cocktails, recommending refreshing chuggers or flavor-dense sippers. The food so far is up and down, however. I don't recommend the pasty bao plate or its oversweet sauce, but the "tuna three ways" dish, essentially a sampler of obscure-spiced poke with unexpected flavors like bitter melon, is a world of welcome flavor for $11, one of my favorite bar snacks I've had this year.