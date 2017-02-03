[HORRORBILLY] Punk has seen its fair share of bands with a "Misfits-plus-X" gimmick come and go, but few gained as much cult appeal as the Murder City Devils. Adding creaking church organs to the tried-and-true West Coast punk sound of 1998's Empty Bottles, Broken Hearts solidified the group as one of the most exciting things happening during Seattle's grunge hangover. Although they split in 2001, with members going off to form both Pretty Girls Make Graves and Smoke and Smoke, 2014 reunion album The White Ghost Has Blood on Its Hands Again has repositioned them as the beating hearts of the horrorcore renaissance that a new generation of goth kids with pompadours is just now landing on. Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., 503-226-6630. 8 pm. Sold out. 21+.