In Winners and Losers, the next show in Artists Rep's Frontier Series that imports national and international experimental performances, show creators Marcus Youssef and James Long sit onstage and argue whether a cultural figure or topic is a winner or a loser. But the show isn't really interested in evaluating pop culture, it's interested in a culture of masculine one-upmanship. So Youssef and Long end up arguing about their own lives just as much as their assigned topic: who had the more difficult upbringing, who's better at masturbating, etc. If it continues on the trend of the Frontier Series so far, it will be conceptual in a way that's still totally emotionally accessible to those who don't spend time pondering the constraints of traditional theater. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Sunday, 2 pm Sunday, March 24-26. $30.