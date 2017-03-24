Mayor Ted Wheeler has suddenly and with little explanation placed the Portland Police chief on paid leave.
The mayor's office says Police Chief Mike Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure are both the subjects of an Independent Police Review investigation, and have been transferred to the personnel division.
The announcement by the mayor offered few clues and came hours after most government employees and media had gone home for the weekend. The only explanation offered was that the mayor learned of the IPR investigation on Thursday night.
The mayor has also been dealing with a cadre of protesters living on his front lawn. His spokesman says he hasn't slept in two days.
In an announcement released shortly before 6 pm this evening, Wheeler's office said the mayor had gone on a trip with his family and would not take questions.
Here's is the full announcement.
Today, Police Chief Mike Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure were placed on paid administrative leave and reassigned to the Personnel Division, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Independent Police Review. The Mayor was informed of the investigation by IPR at the close of business Thursday, and his office spent the day Friday working through administrative details related to this action.
The nature of the investigation will not be released at this time. It is the Mayor's hope that the investigation will be expedited and that this matter will be resolved quickly. Both Chief Marshman and Lieutenant Leasure have the right to due process and are assumed to be innocent of any wrongdoing while the investigation is underway. The Mayor has appointed Assistant Chief Chris Davis as Acting Police Chief until further notice.
Background for media: Mayor Wheeler and his family are travelling this weekend, and his office will not be providing additional comment at this time.
