Today, Police Chief Mike Marshman and Adjutant Lieutenant Michael Leasure were placed on paid administrative leave and reassigned to the Personnel Division, pending the conclusion of an investigation by the Independent Police Review. The Mayor was informed of the investigation by IPR at the close of business Thursday, and his office spent the day Friday working through administrative details related to this action.



The nature of the investigation will not be released at this time. It is the Mayor's hope that the investigation will be expedited and that this matter will be resolved quickly. Both Chief Marshman and Lieutenant Leasure have the right to due process and are assumed to be innocent of any wrongdoing while the investigation is underway. The Mayor has appointed Assistant Chief Chris Davis as Acting Police Chief until further notice.