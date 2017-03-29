Stanko Radikon was a giant of wine. Known for making wines with extended grape-skin contact—orange wine—at his family's winery in the far northeast of Italy, near the Slovenian border, Radikon helped inspire countless winemakers around the world to experiment with this style. If you've ever tried an orange wine and marveled at its deep, compelling weirdness, pour a little out for Radikon, who died last September at age 62.